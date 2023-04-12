As we continue to move forward with improving the Turner Station with hope the awareness of other that Community is vital, we have been working hard to build new partnerships that will help make this endeavor a success. Over the past few months, we have organized several events that have brought the community together and celebrated its rich history and diversity.
In February, we recognized the unsung heroes, and heroines for Black History Month by honoring the men in the military, including the Vietnam veterans and the Buffalo Soldiers.
April 9, we partnered with For Single Fathers Inc., to host an Easter event for the children as part of an outreach program to address family-less and lack of community to support to crisis in Baltimore. This day meant so much to the children. One child said, “wow this so wonderful.”
As we continue to build new partnerships and organize community events, we are excited to invite you to our upcoming pop-up event. We have had so much fun connecting with the community at our previous events, and we want to keep the momentum going.
In March we invited the first ladies at the churches and, in particular, the first woman pastor of St. Matthews United Methodist Church, Reverend Dr. Kay F. Albury. To celebrated Women’s History Month in March. This will be on Friday, April 15, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, Post 38, located at 3300 Dundalk Ave. Baltimore, MD 21222.
We believe it is essential to recognize and celebrate the contributions of women in our community and beyond, not just during Women’s History Month but all year long. We hope that this event will serve as an opportunity to honor and appreciate the remarkable women who make a difference in our community.
We believe that events like these are crucial in fostering a sense of community and promoting togetherness. It is our hope that these events will continue to inspire and bring people together, and we look forward to organizing many more in the future.
