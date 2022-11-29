Coming up on Saturday, Dec. 3, the Dundalk-Eastfield Recreation Council will once again host its annual Christmas Parade along with other holiday events this weekend.

The parade will begin on Playfield Street in front of Dundalk Elementary School, and will travel on Shipping Place, through Dundalk Village Shopping Center before turning onto Shipway and Trading Place, as the parade concludes by circling back to Heritage Park.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.