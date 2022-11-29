Coming up on Saturday, Dec. 3, the Dundalk-Eastfield Recreation Council will once again host its annual Christmas Parade along with other holiday events this weekend.
The parade will begin on Playfield Street in front of Dundalk Elementary School, and will travel on Shipping Place, through Dundalk Village Shopping Center before turning onto Shipway and Trading Place, as the parade concludes by circling back to Heritage Park.
For the last 25 years, the annual Christmas Parade has delighted the community and hopes to grow its audience of anticipating families.
“If Macy’s can have a Christmas Parade, Dundalk can have a Christmas Parade,” organizer Alan Holcomb quoted the words of former Recreation Council President Bruce Mills, who originally began the tradition.
Slated for a 3 p.m. start time, the parade will include a multitude of festive floats beginning with a brigade of fire engines from the Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company.
Classic vehicles, holiday-decorated cars and trucks, and local organizations with Christmas-themed floats will all follow after the fire engines roaring through the streets of Dundalk.
Even the big jolly guy and his wife from the North Pole will be paying a visit to the Old Dundalk community — yes, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their anticipated appearance for all the local children to see.
“We’re looking forward to the Dundalk Christmas Parade for it’s our favorite event of the year — aside from Christmas!” Santa Claus said. “Merry Christmas! Ho-ho-ho!”
Taking on a life of its own, the Dundalk Christmas Parade will also include the Sparrows Point Marching Band who will galavant through the route and serenade local on-lookers, preceding the arrival of Santa Claus.
The consistent presence of the American Legion Post 38 Honor Guard has always been a part of the parade since the very first one over two decades ago.
Teams and organizations from the Recreation Council will also march through the local parade, along with Irene Spatafore, from Angels Supporting Your Troops, who also plans to drive her signature car through the route, as well.
Though this is only a shortlist of what to expect in this year’s parade, attendees should count on more floats and organizations to be included in the lineup as organizers continue to add more up until the very start of the parade on Saturday.
“I never know all the people who are going to show up,” Holcomb said. “Sometimes it’s literally the last minute — almost the day of — someone shows up that we didn’t anticipate.”
Along with the Christmas Parade, the Dundalk Renaissance will also host its annual Holiday Hoopla prior to the parade.
Holiday Hoopla begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and will included a selection of vendors and crafts for potential attendees to window shop for holiday presents.
The event will also include the Sky’s the Limit program performing a piece from their upcoming rendition of “A Christmas Story” at 4 p.m.
Of course, what would Holiday Hoopla be without its annual cookie contest, as well! Anyone interested in baking a dozen of their best cookie recipe should email Nick Staigerwald from the Dundalk Renaissance at Nick@DundalkUSA.org.
According to event page, cookie contestants must also drop off their cookies with their name and phone number labeled on a disposable container no later than tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m.
The winners of the holiday cookie contest will be announced during the Holiday Hoopla event at 4:30 p.m. on Facebook.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Dundalk with all these festive events kicking off the holiday season right here in the community.
