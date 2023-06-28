I want you (Uncle Sam)

The Dundalk Eagle is looking for a full-time professional reporter to cover local news, sports and the iconic traditions of Dundalk. The position also reports for The Avenue News.

Email a resume and cover letter to editor@dundalkeagle.com, or drop it off in person at our office, 4 N Center Place.

  

