Last Saturday, Nov. 26, the Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company opened their doors for community members to come by and see their famous Train Garden, kicking off a local Christmas tradition.
From now until Monday, Jan. 2, the Train Garden will be open to viewers Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Located at 214 Wise Avenue right here in Dundalk, attendees will not have to pay to enter the Train Garden this year, rather, the local volunteer fire group will have donation boxes set up throughout the hall.
Though entry fees are not put in place for this Christmas season, the Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company encourages attendees to donate what they can since the Train Garden is solely funded through donations.
“We hope to see everyone this year and thank you for your continued support,” the volunteer fire company said on social media. “Without your support we wouldn’t be able to keep providing the services we do.”
At the opening weekend of the Train Garden, some attendees could not help but admire the intricate design of the model trains while also reminiscing the past memories spent at the Train Garden.
“I started dating my wife — that was probably 20 years ago — and she brought me here for the first time,” attendee Jack Chamberlain said. “I try to get back here every year since.”
A Pittsburgh native, Chamberlain goes on to talk about the many places he had lived, from Germany to Japan, however he and his wife have made it a priority to saddle up back to Dundalk and go see the whimsical locomotives at the Train Garden.
Before traveling to see the world, train-enthusiast Chamberlain says the Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company’s train garden “is one of the better ones” and continued to bring him back year in and year out.
“I haven’t been able to see it every year,” Chamberlain said. “I’ve only been back two weeks but it’s good and strange [being back] a little bit.”
Bob Olah, who used to be in charge of setting up Wise Avenue’s Train Garden, has been with the local volunteer fire company for 45 years and says that it takes about seven weeks to assemble the gargantuan set of miniatures.
“They give us like seven weeks to do this and some days there’s people here around the clock with different people come in and work on it for 2,500 hours,” Olah said.
Olah can think back to when the Dundalk Fire Station used to host the Train Garden for the community decades before closing the local Christmas cornerstone for good in 1978.
It wasn’t until 1981 when the Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company resurrected the holiday staple and hosted their first Train Garden for Dundalkians.
According to their website, Wise Avenue’s first garden was 10 feet wide by 32 feet long and took three weeks to construct compared to what it is now — a 20-foot by 44-foot model train set that includes over 56 ceramic buildings and various other model displays.
Now, 41 years later, the Train Garden remains not only a kickoff to the Christmas season but a necessity for local families to spend time together and create new, lasting memories for their own children.
For Dundalk resident Lisa Scott-Dzwonzzyk, the Train Garden is the perfect closer to a weekend of spending time with extended family.
“It’s like a tradition,” Scott-Dzwonzzyk said. “My in-laws are in town so we get everyone together for some local Squire’s pizza, and then come here afterwards because you can spend hours looking at this.”
